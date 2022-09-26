Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 4 of 8]

    Osan honors POW/MIA service members

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Master Sgt. Armena Gottschalk, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron material flight superintendent, runs with the prisoner of war and missing in action guidon during POW/MIA week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Airmen volunteered to carry and pass on the guidon for 24 hours to honor those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:39
    Photo ID: 7442753
    VIRIN: 220926-F-NX702-1006
    Resolution: 4838x3286
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan honors POW/MIA service members [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    POW/MIA
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    prisoner of war and missing in action

