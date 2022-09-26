Osan honors POW/MIA service members

Master Sgt. Armena Gottschalk, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron material flight superintendent, runs with the prisoner of war and missing in action guidon during POW/MIA week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2022. Airmen volunteered to carry and pass on the guidon for 24 hours to honor those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

