Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff. Sgt. Luis Torales

Congratulations to Staff. Sgt. Luis Torales on being Airlifter of the Week!



As consolidated tool kit custodian, Torales led a team overhauling Hazardous Material Programs exceeding Occupational Safety and Health Administrations and Japanese Environmental Governing standards. His changes were lauded by the Pacific Air Force’s Inspector General Team leaders, in which he earned “Zero Defect” on a major inspection of the HAZMAT Programs.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Staff. Sgt. Torales!

