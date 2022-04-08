Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff. Sgt. Luis Torales [Image 5 of 9]

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff. Sgt. Luis Torales

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Staff. Sgt. Luis Torales on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As consolidated tool kit custodian, Torales led a team overhauling Hazardous Material Programs exceeding Occupational Safety and Health Administrations and Japanese Environmental Governing standards. His changes were lauded by the Pacific Air Force’s Inspector General Team leaders, in which he earned “Zero Defect” on a major inspection of the HAZMAT Programs.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Staff. Sgt. Torales!

