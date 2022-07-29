Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Karsten Seale

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Karsten Seale

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.29.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Karsten Seale on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As NCO in charge of financial analysis, he provides decision support to resource advisors and commanders in order for units to effectively execute their funding towards their mission and going out in support of exercises in the Indo-Pacific Command region and directs execution of $64.3M annual budget for 374th Airlift Wing, 5th Air Force, and mission partners.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Tech. Sgt. Seale!

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 00:42
    Photo ID: 7439143
    VIRIN: 220729-F-DY012-4653
    Resolution: 7278x4852
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Karsten Seale [Image 9 of 9], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

