Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Necaise

Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Necaise on being Airlifter of the Week!



As NCO in charge of Aircrew Flight Equipment, he directs daily equipment inspections for 175 aircrew members. Necaise manages the Defense Property Accountability System's records maintenance for $4.5M in mission critical assets for $2.2B aircraft fleet.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Staff Sgt. Necaise!

