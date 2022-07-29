Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Karsten Seale

Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Karsten Seale on being Airlifter of the Week!



As NCO in charge of financial analysis, he provides decision support to resource advisors and commanders in order for units to effectively execute their funding towards their mission and going out in support of exercises in the Indo-Pacific Command region and directs execution of $64.3M annual budget for 374th Airlift Wing, 5th Air Force, and mission partners.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Tech. Sgt. Seale!

