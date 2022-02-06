Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Semaj Mosley [Image 1 of 9]

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Semaj Mosley

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Semaj Mosley on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As NCO in Charge of hazardous material tracking activity, she supports the 374th Airlift Wing’s mission by maintaining critical hazardous assets and facilitating the supply functions for their procurement. Mosley ensures compliance and safety for the both the base populous and surrounding Japanese community to prevent environmental damage.

    Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Staff Sgt. Mosley!

