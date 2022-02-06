Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Semaj Mosley

Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Semaj Mosley on being Airlifter of the Week!



As NCO in Charge of hazardous material tracking activity, she supports the 374th Airlift Wing’s mission by maintaining critical hazardous assets and facilitating the supply functions for their procurement. Mosley ensures compliance and safety for the both the base populous and surrounding Japanese community to prevent environmental damage.



Keep up the hard work, and congratulations again, Staff Sgt. Mosley!

