    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Mayra Garcia Romero [Image 7 of 9]

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Mayra Garcia Romero

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations to Senior Airman Mayra Garcia Romero on being Airlifter of the Week!

    As a 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N helicopter flight engineer, she helps her squadron maintain readiness for search and rescue efforts, a key mission priority for the Wing. She also ensures accurate record keeping of members flight qualifications, enabling uninterrupted operational airlift support across the Kanto Plains and Indo-Pacific Command theater of operations.

    Congratulations again Senior Airman Garcia Romero, on making Airlifter!

