Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Senior Airman Mayra Garcia Romero

Congratulations to Senior Airman Mayra Garcia Romero on being Airlifter of the Week!
As a 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N helicopter flight engineer, she helps her squadron maintain readiness for search and rescue efforts, a key mission priority for the Wing. She also ensures accurate record keeping of members flight qualifications, enabling uninterrupted operational airlift support across the Kanto Plains and Indo-Pacific Command theater of operations.
Congratulations again Senior Airman Garcia Romero, on making Airlifter!
