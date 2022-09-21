100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing receives fuel over the North Sea from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. The exercise provides valuable opportunities for all participating forces to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

