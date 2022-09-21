Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22 [Image 1 of 6]

    100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen conduct preflight checks prior to a mission in support of exercise Cobra Warrior 22 at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2022. The exercise provides valuable opportunities for all participating forces to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

