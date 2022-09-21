U.S. Airmen conduct preflight checks prior to a mission in support of exercise Cobra Warrior 22 at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2022. The exercise provides valuable opportunities for all participating forces to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 08:02
|Photo ID:
|7432008
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-SZ986-0001
|Resolution:
|3502x2335
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
