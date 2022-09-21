U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad Holloway, 351st Air Refueling Wing boom operator, prepares the boom to refuel receiving aircraft over the North Sea during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 08:02
|Photo ID:
|7432014
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-SZ986-0006
|Resolution:
|3036x2024
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT