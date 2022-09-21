A Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft receives fuel over the North Sea from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. Cobra Warrior is a multinational exercise sponsored by the United Kingdom RAF, focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 08:03
|Photo ID:
|7432010
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-SZ986-0009
|Resolution:
|3777x2518
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
