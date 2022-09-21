100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22

A Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft receives fuel over the North Sea from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. Cobra Warrior is a multinational exercise sponsored by the United Kingdom RAF, focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

