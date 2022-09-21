A Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft receives fuel over the North Sea from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. Cobra Warrior develops the tactical interoperability skills of participating U.S. Airmen, allies and partners within a composite air operation environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 08:03 Photo ID: 7432009 VIRIN: 220921-F-SZ986-0007 Resolution: 3208x2139 Size: 2.32 MB Location: GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.