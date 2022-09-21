Two Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. Cobra Warrior is a multinational exercise sponsored by the United Kingdom RAF, focusing on operational to tactical high-end spectrum warfighting in a contested, degraded and limited operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 08:04 Photo ID: 7432013 VIRIN: 220921-F-SZ986-0018 Resolution: 3176x2117 Size: 2.5 MB Location: GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.