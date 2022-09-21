Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22 [Image 3 of 6]

    100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. The partnerships created through recurring training events like Cobra Warrior, better support the ability to employ a strategic force in theater whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 08:03
    Photo ID: 7432012
    VIRIN: 220921-F-SZ986-0014
    Resolution: 6412x4275
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

