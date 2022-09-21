100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing over the North Sea during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. The partnerships created through recurring training events like Cobra Warrior, better support the ability to employ a strategic force in theater whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

