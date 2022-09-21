100th Air Refueling Wing supports COBRA WARRIOR 22

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, receives fuel over the North Sea from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Cobra Warrior 22, Sept. 21, 2022. The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the U.S. will continue to bolster its posture to better defend partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

