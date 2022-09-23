U.S. Army Lt. Col. John-Paul Smock, Army Attaché, U.S. Embassy, Suva, Fiji, receives the United States Army Pacific (USAPAC) coin for excellence from Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal, deputy commanding general, mobilization, and reserve affairs USAPAC, during the closing ceremony of Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 23, 2022. The U.S. Army and INDOPACOM stand ready and trained to set conditions for success across the Indo-Pacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 04:25 Photo ID: 7431765 VIRIN: 220923-A-EZ357-295 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.41 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 - Coin Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.