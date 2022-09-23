Soldiers from 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, Republic of Fiji Military Force Engineers, villagers, and the children of the Ratu Nalevawada school gather in front of the complete auditorium during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji September 23, 2022. Military-to-military training improves the readiness of both U.S. and RFMF forces, increasing capabilities to respond to a crisis and contingencies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 04:25 Photo ID: 7431761 VIRIN: 220923-A-EZ357-199 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.71 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Building the Future for Children [Image 8 of 8], by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.