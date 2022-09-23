Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Building the Future for Children [Image 4 of 8]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Building the Future for Children

    NADI, FIJI

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class andrew guffey 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, Republic of Fiji Military Force Engineers, villagers, and the children of the Ratu Nalevawada school gather in front of the complete auditorium during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji September 23, 2022. Military-to-military training improves the readiness of both U.S. and RFMF forces, increasing capabilities to respond to a crisis and contingencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 04:25
    Photo ID: 7431761
    VIRIN: 220923-A-EZ357-199
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: NADI, FJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Building the Future for Children [Image 8 of 8], by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Readiness
    OneTeam
    ExerciseCartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

