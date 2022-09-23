Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel - Coin Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Exercise Cartwheel - Coin Ceremony

    NADI, FIJI

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class andrew guffey 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alex Sturm, a platoon sergeant with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, receives the United States Army Pacific (USAPAC) coin for excellence from Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal, deputy commanding general, mobilization, and reserve affairs USAPAC, during the closing ceremony of Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel - Coin Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

