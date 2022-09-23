Exercise Cartwheel - Coin Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alex Sturm, a platoon sergeant with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, receives the United States Army Pacific (USAPAC) coin for excellence from Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal, deputy commanding general, mobilization, and reserve affairs USAPAC, during the closing ceremony of Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the United States, Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

