Exercise Cartwheel 2022 - Coin Ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class John Henry Folse, 1st Sgt., with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, receives the United States Army Pacific (USAPAC) coin for excellence from Maj. Gen. Reginald G.A. Neal, deputy commanding general, mobilization, and reserve affairs USAPAC, during the closing ceremony of Exercise Cartwheel, Nadi, Fiji, September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel provides tough, realistic training, strengthening RFMF and U.S. Army capacity as regional leaders, increasing security cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

