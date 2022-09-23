Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Building the Future for Children

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maria Baez, religious affairs specialist, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, donated school supplies and sporting equipment to the Ratu Nalevawada school following the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the joint construction project with the Republic of Fiji Military Force Engineers during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji September 23, 2022. Our forward posture, which is highly reliant on military-to-military relationships, illustrates the value we place on our allies and partners and our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

