Soldiers from 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, pose with the home flag of Guam in front of the completed joint construction project with the Republic of Fiji Military Force Engineers at the Ratu Nalevawada school during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji September 23, 2022. Our forward posture, highly reliant on military-to-military relationships, illustrates our value on our allies and partners and our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.23.2022 04:25 Photo ID: 7431758 VIRIN: 220923-A-EZ357-007 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.89 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Building the Future for Children [Image 8 of 8], by SFC andrew guffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.