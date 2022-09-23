Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Building the Future for Children

U.S. Army Maj. Taylor Durling, Exercise Cartwheel, commander, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, gets a wreath placed around his neck by a village member at the Ratu Nalevawada school during the ribbon cutting ceremony to hand over the joint construction project with the Republic of Fiji Military Force Engineers, during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji September 23, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel provides tough, realistic training, strengthening RFMF and U.S. Army capacity as regional leaders, increasing security cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

