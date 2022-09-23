Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Engineer Project - Building the Future for Children

U.S. Army Maj. Taylor Durling, Exercise Cartwheel, commander, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and U.S. Army Pfc. Zach Wolfe, 1st Platoon, 797th Vertical Engineer Company from Barrigada, Guam, U.S. Army Reserve, officially handing over the joint construction project with the Republic of Fiji Military Force Engineers during Exercise Cartwheel 2022, Nadi, Fiji, September 23, 2022. Military-to-military training with RFMF forces increases readiness and the ability to respond quickly; working together effectively in a crisis, such as natural disasters, improves response capabilities to situations threatening public health and safety.

