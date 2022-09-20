Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program

Col. Matthew Kelly (right), Commander, Army Environmental Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Tremayne Robbins (left), Senior Enlisted Leader, Army Environmental Command, tour the Olympic Swimming Center, Colorado Springs, Colorado, with Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks (center), September 20, 2022. Marks is a Paralympic Swimmer assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

