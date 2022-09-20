Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program

Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a Paralympic Swimming Soldier-athlete assigned to the World Class Athlete Program, shows Col. Matthew Kelly, Commander, Army Environmental Command her gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, September 20, 2022. Marks, a five-time Paralympic Medalist, is the most decorated athlete in the history of the World Class Athlete Program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
