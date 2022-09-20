Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program [Image 14 of 16]

    Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Staff Sgt. Niklaus Mowrer, a Soldier-athlete assigned to the World Class Athlete Program, demonstrates his sport to Col. Matthew Kelly, Commander, Army Environmental Command, during a visit to the Olympic Training Center, September 20, 2022. Mowrer specializes in 50m 3-position shooting, which involves shooting from a standing, kneeling, and prone position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:41
    Photo ID: 7430800
    VIRIN: 220920-A-CQ037-0018
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WCAP
    AEC
    ArmyWCAP

