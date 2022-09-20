Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program

Staff Sgt. Niklaus Mowrer, a Soldier-athlete assigned to the World Class Athlete Program, demonstrates his sport to Col. Matthew Kelly, Commander, Army Environmental Command, during a visit to the Olympic Training Center, September 20, 2022. Mowrer specializes in 50m 3-position shooting, which involves shooting from a standing, kneeling, and prone position. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

