Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Bowsher, World Class Athlete Program First Sergeant, explains the sport of Modern Pentathlon to Army Environmental Command Commander Col. Matthew Kelly during a visit to the World Class Athlete Program, September 20, 2022. Modern Pentathlon consists multiple sports, including show riding, running, swimming, fencing, and shooting. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:41 Photo ID: 7430787 VIRIN: 220920-A-CQ037-0005 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 14.16 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.