Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program

Col. Matthew Kelly, Commander, Army Environmental Command, admires a Gold Medal from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, during a visit to the World Class Athlete Program, Fort Carson, Colorado, September 20, 2022. The medal belongs to Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, a five-time Paralympic Swimming Medalist assigned to the World Class Athlete Program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

