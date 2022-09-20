Col. Matthew Kelly, Commander, Army Environmental Command, awards Kyle Eckert, a physician assistant for the World Class Athlete Program an award while touring facilities, September 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 16:41
|Photo ID:
|7430798
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-CQ037-0017
|Resolution:
|6363x4242
|Size:
|10.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
