Pfc. Kamal Bey, and Spc. Britton Holmes demonstrate Greco-roman wrestling to Col. Matthew Kelly, Commander, Army Environmental Command, during a visit to the World Class Athlete Program, September 20, 2022. The visit allowed senior leaders to engage with Soldiers, attend practices, and tour facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:41 Photo ID: 7430796 VIRIN: 220920-A-CQ037-0013 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 16.95 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.