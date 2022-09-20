Col. Matthew Kelly, Commander, Army Environmental Command, tests an electronic tracking system called the 'SCAT' during a demonstration at the Olympic Shooting Center, Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 20, 2022. The 'SCAT' system allows users to see where their sights are pointed without the need to use live ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:41 Photo ID: 7430801 VIRIN: 220920-A-CQ037-0019 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 10.77 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.