    Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program [Image 15 of 16]

    Army Environmental Command visits the World Class Athlete Program

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Col. Matthew Kelly, Commander, Army Environmental Command, tests an electronic tracking system called the 'SCAT' during a demonstration at the Olympic Shooting Center, Colorado Springs, Colorado, September 20, 2022. The 'SCAT' system allows users to see where their sights are pointed without the need to use live ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
