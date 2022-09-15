U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Brady, United States Forces Japan facilities and real estate branch chief, fires in the sitting position during the Excellence in Competition Sept. 15, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The three-day competition hosted more than 70 participants from the Air Force and other service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 00:25 Photo ID: 7424738 VIRIN: 220915-F-DY012-6249 Resolution: 7305x4870 Size: 6.62 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th SFS hosts Excellence in Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.