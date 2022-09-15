Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th SFS hosts Excellence in Competition

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Participants in the Excellence in Competition fire the M4 carbine at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 15, 2022. The three-day competition hosted more than 70 participants from the Air Force and other service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
