    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Expended shell casings from an M4 carbine lay on the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance firing range Sept. 15, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. During a three-day Excellence in Competition, participants fired a M4 carbine with the intent to score on a target 25 meters away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 00:25
    Photo ID: 7424734
    VIRIN: 220915-F-DY012-6181
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th SFS hosts Excellence in Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Excellence in Competition
    Yokota
    M4 carbine
    Combat Arms
    INDOPACOM

