U.S. Army Capt. Elizabeth Anthony, Public Health Activity-Japan veterinarian, fires in the standing position during the Excellence in Competition Sept. 15, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The three-day competition hosted more than 70 participants from the Air Force and other service branches. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 00:25
|Photo ID:
|7424735
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-DY012-6144
|Resolution:
|5355x3570
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th SFS hosts Excellence in Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT