Airman 1st Class Tristan Howell, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic journeyman, loads ammunition into a magazine during the Excellence in Competition Sept. 15, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. During a three-day competition, participants fired a M4 carbine with the intent to score on a target 25 meters away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 00:25 Photo ID: 7424742 VIRIN: 220915-F-DY012-6093 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.98 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th SFS hosts Excellence in Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.