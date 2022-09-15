374th SFS hosts Excellence in Competition

An Airman checks his target during the Excellence in Competition Sept. 15, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The EIC is an elementary level marksmanship challenge affording competitors the opportunity to compete with the designated weapon system. The top 10 percent of competitors earned an EIC medal that can be worn on service dress uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

