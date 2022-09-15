374th SFS hosts Excellence in Competition

Tech. Sgt. Joseph Cole, 374th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, fires in the kneeling position during the Excellence in Competition Sept. 15, 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Competitors fired from the standing, kneeling, sitting and prone positions to test their marksmanship skills. Each firing position had a specific round count and time limit. Competitors were then scored based on the number of rounds that hit their target and level of accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

