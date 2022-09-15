Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA

Col. William McKibban, 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander, and Hubert Caloud, superintendent of the Oise-Aisne American cemetery, France, pay tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action by laying a wreath, Sept. 15, 2022, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a presidential proclamation and is honored annually on the third Friday in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
