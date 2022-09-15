Col. William McKibban, 52nd Fighter Wing vice commander, and Hubert Caloud, superintendent of the Oise-Aisne American cemetery, France, pay tribute to prisoners of war and those missing in action by laying a wreath, Sept. 15, 2022, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a presidential proclamation and is honored annually on the third Friday in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 04:52 Photo ID: 7420034 VIRIN: 220915-F-HH678-1840 Resolution: 5496x3696 Size: 1.51 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.