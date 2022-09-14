Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA

Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, middle, Col. William McKibban, 52nd FW vice commander, second from right, Chief Master Sgt. Toby Roach, 52nd FW command chief, second from left, and members from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, run with the POW/MIA flag in honor of imprisoned U.S. service members and those currently missing in action, Sept. 14, 2022. American service members are committed to always remembering the sacrifices of POWs and those deemed MIA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

