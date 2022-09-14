Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 1 of 8]

    Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, middle, Col. William McKibban, 52nd FW vice commander, second from right, Chief Master Sgt. Toby Roach, 52nd FW command chief, second from left, and members from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, run with the POW/MIA flag in honor of imprisoned U.S. service members and those currently missing in action, Sept. 14, 2022. American service members are committed to always remembering the sacrifices of POWs and those deemed MIA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    AFSA
    POW/MIA
    52 FW
    Spangdahlem AB
    neverforget
    52 OSS

