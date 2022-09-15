Unit commanders from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, run with the POW/MIA flag during a POW/MIA remembrance run, Sept. 15, 2022. The flag traveled approximately 150 miles during the 24 hour run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 04:52
|Photo ID:
|7420033
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-HH678-1821
|Resolution:
|5340x3579
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
