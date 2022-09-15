Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 8 of 8]

    Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A wreath on display during a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony, Sept. 15, 2022, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Approximately 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for as a consequence of all past and ongoing conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    This work, Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

