A wreath on display during a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony, Sept. 15, 2022, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Approximately 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for as a consequence of all past and ongoing conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 04:52 Photo ID: 7420035 VIRIN: 220915-F-HH678-1858 Resolution: 4495x2991 Size: 1.37 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.