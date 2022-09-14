Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA

Members from the 52nd Operations Support Squadron participate in a POW/MIA remembrance run, Sept. 14, 2022, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Members of Spangdahlem kept the flag in constant motion for 24 hours straight in honor of American prisoners of war and those missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

