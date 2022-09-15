Airman 1st Class Jarrett Kim, 52nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, runs with the POW/MIA flag in honor of imprisoned U.S. service members and those currently missing in action, Sept. 15, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Approximately 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for as a consequence of all past and ongoing conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)
This work, Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
