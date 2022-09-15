Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA

Left to right, Staff Sgt. Christopher Sy, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fleet management and operations, Master Sgt. Angelic Briningstool, 52nd LRS equipment accountability element, and Tech Sgt. Robin Strickland, Armed Forces Network Spangdahlem operations manager, participate in a POW/MIA remembrance run, Sept. 15, 2022, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Every 30 minutes, Airmen rotated in order to keep the POW/MIA flag in motion for a full 24 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

