    Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 4 of 8]

    Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. John Harden, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal superintendent, and Senior Airman Dylan Beck, 52nd CE team member, participate in a POW/MIA remembrance run, Sept. 15, 2022, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. During the run, the POW/MIA flag stayed in motion for 24 hours by volunteers running with the flag to commemorate and symbolize the unwavering pursuit to recover all service members past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 04:52
    Photo ID: 7420031
    VIRIN: 220915-F-HH678-1614
    Resolution: 5517x3824
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSA
    POW/MIA
    52 FW
    Spangdahlem AB
    neverforget
    52 OSS

