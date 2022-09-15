Spangdahlem honors POW/MIA

Senior Master Sgt. John Harden, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal superintendent, and Senior Airman Dylan Beck, 52nd CE team member, participate in a POW/MIA remembrance run, Sept. 15, 2022, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. During the run, the POW/MIA flag stayed in motion for 24 hours by volunteers running with the flag to commemorate and symbolize the unwavering pursuit to recover all service members past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

