Osan turns up the heat during fire training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corey McDonald, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, extinguishes a simulated fire during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. The training assessed the firefighter’s abilities to extinguish a fire and locate, retrieve, treat, and transport injured personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

