U.S. Air Force Airman Johnathan Rondon Cruz, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, receives medical attention from a field response team member during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. During the scenario, Airmen with simulated injuries were included so that firefighters and medics could practice treating casualties with a variety of injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 06:54
|Photo ID:
|7416087
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-WE075-1004
|Resolution:
|6241x4165
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan turns up the heat during fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
