Osan turns up the heat during fire training

U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Benny Bowen and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Jenkins, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighters, set up hoses during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. The training tested Airmen’s ability to conduct daily operations while in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|09.12.2022
|09.14.2022 06:54
|7416091
|220912-F-WE075-1101
|6699x4471
|5.4 MB
|KR
|0
|0
