U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Benny Bowen and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Jenkins, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighters, set up hoses during a fire response scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 12, 2022, in support of a wing training event. The training tested Airmen’s ability to conduct daily operations while in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022 06:54 Photo ID: 7416091 VIRIN: 220912-F-WE075-1101 Resolution: 6699x4471 Size: 5.4 MB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan turns up the heat during fire training [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.